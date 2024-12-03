Exclusive — Make America Healthy Again: Trump Team Hypes MAHA Dream Team

The Trump team is hyping the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) dream team ahead of January 20, as Americans await reform that will weed out bureaucracy and corruption and make themselves, their friends, and family healthier.

Breitbart News first obtained the montage featuring key members of Trump’s Cabinet pursuing the MAHA agenda. It begins with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) describing President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees as individuals who will “shake up the status quo.”

Those MAHA selections include Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General, Dr. Marty Makary as FDA director, former congressman and Dr. Dave Weldon as CDC director, Dr. Mehmet Oz to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead Health and Human Services.

The video features a clip of Makary — a Johns Hopkins doctor serving as chief of Islet Transplant Surgery — ripping the “weaponization of medical research itself” and the intellectual dishonesty of public health officials, who he said “lied” to the American people.

Nesheiwat, a frontline doctor and television commentator tapped to serve as Surgeon General, can be seen in the video making it clear that politics do not belong in the medical field, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Another clip features her deeming it “illogical” to “mandate something that’s ineffective,” referencing the coronavirus mandates.

“I can tell you firsthand, having taken care of thousands of COVID patients, these little, flimsy surgical masks, they’re ineffective,” she said. In another clip, she blasts officials moving to add coronavirus vaccines to the childhood vaccination schedule.

“I’ve worked the front lines. I have literally taken care of thousands of COVID patients the past two and a half years, many of which were children, none of them that I had to hospitalize. But yet today we see the CDC vote to put COVID-19 on the childhood vaccination schedule,” she said.

The montage continues, citing reports that Oz, slated to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will work closely alongside RFK Jr. “to take on the illness industrial complex and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.”

“We have 1,000 ingredients in our foods that are illegal in Italy and other countries in Europe, and the reason for that is corruption,” RFK Jr. said in the montage, later adding in another clip, “We need in this country, to reach a point where we love our children more than we hate each other.”

RFK Jr. — who founded the Waterkeeper Alliance and Children’s Health Defense — has also spoken out against fluoride in the water supply and seed oils, and he has advocated free choice for individuals when it comes to vaccines.

WATCH:

“President Trump was elected to Make America Healthy Again by increasing transparency, promoting choice and competition, expanding access to new healthcare and prescription drug options, and asking tough questions about the cause of chronic disease,” Trump-Vance Transition Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt — who will also serve as the White House Press Secretary, said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“His nominees are experienced, educated, and well-prepared to carry out the MAHA agenda on Day One. Beyond that, they are bold, independent minds who are not bought and paid for by Big Pharma and who are ready to ignite lasting change after a decades-long increase in chronic illnesses across America,” she continued.

“Enough is enough: alongside visionaries like RFK Jr., Dr. Oz, Dr. Nesheiwat, and Dr. Makary, President Trump will lower healthcare costs, address America’s chronic health crisis, and Make America Healthy Again!” Leavitt exclaimed.

President-elect Trump has emphasized that the “Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.”