Taylor Lorenz, former journalist for the Washington Post, issued an expletive-laden social media rant in which she accused people who do not wear masks of “raw-dogging the air.”

Lorenz issued her rant from her Blue Sky account in which she talked about a recent book launch in which she spent thousands of dollars of her own money on coronavirus protections.

“I love when ppl find photos where my mask is off for 5 seconds outside for a photo at my book party where every single attendee had to PCR test, as some kind of gotcha,” she she said.

“Planning a COVID safe book launch took months and THOUSANDS of my own dollars ensuring testing, outdoor space, far UV lights, and a litany of other precautions,” she continued. “Meanwhile u dumb fucks are out raw dogging the air and spewing ur disease laden breath all over ur elderly neighbors. We are not the same.”

According to the New York Post, Lorenz’s tirade came in “response to backlash she received online after sharing a slew of posts earlier Monday about the virus, including one about COVID denialism and how the US government was ‘intentionally’ trying to downplay the ‘ongoing’ pandemic.”

After several accounts on Blue Sky trolled Lorenz for her take, she said that she wears a mask in public due to being immunocompromised.

“Oh boy the MAGA weirdos and Covid denialists found my post. I’m severely, severely immunocompromised. I am in and out of the hospital constantly bc I have the immune system of someone going through chemo. The pandemic is ongoing, wear a mask and stop harassing disabled ppl,” she concluded.

Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post “parted ways” earlier this year when she falsely branded President Joe Biden a war criminal for his policy on the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

