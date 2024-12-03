During a city council meeting this week, residents in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, urged President-elect Donald Trump and his border czar, Thomas Homan, to arrest Mayor Brandon Johnson should he try to stop their plan to deport illegal aliens.

Soon after Trump’s victory last month, Johnson said he “will not bend” to the president-elect’s plan to carry out the largest deportation program in American history. Since then, Johnson has proposed a $300 million property tax hike to collect more funds for newly arrived migrants.

At Monday’s city council meeting, residents called on Trump and Homan to arrest Johnson if he gets in their way of detaining illegal aliens in Chicago.

“So Brandon, you and all these Democrat mayors out here and Democrat governors, ya’ll talking about cashing out for these illegals, right? You all sit up there and said you would not allow Trump to come in here and get these illegals,” Danielle Carter said:

We in a billion dollar deficit and you spent half of that on illegals. You campaigned … that you would not raise property taxes … and here we are right now and you wanted to raise our taxes $300 million and they shut it down and now you back wanting $150 million. [Emphasis added] See, this is what we asking now. Since you want to cash out, some of ya’ll said ya’ll are willing to go to jail for it. Trump, Tom Homan, make an example out of this [slur]. Please come here first because you know what we’re going to help you. We want a forensic audit. [Emphasis added]

Similarly, a woman who identified herself as Ms. Florence accused Johnson of being singularly focused on protecting illegal aliens from deportation while doing “nothing for the U.S. citizens.”

“We are the ones who pay your salaries — salaries. But yet, you want to overlook us like we don’t exist,” she said. “Well, you’re not going to exist for the next election because there’s a 10-year prison sentence when you want to stand up here for those illegals.”

Another resident, David Mason, told Johnson “you ain’t above the law” in regards to his suggestion that he will block a future Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens living in Chicago.

“Here you are with another property tax hike trying to push the have-nots to house your precious illegal immigrants,” Mason said. “You told Trump you ain’t going to blink. Well, we ain’t either. You ain’t above the law. And wait until we pull that Trump card out on you.”

Under President Joe Biden’s watch, Chicago has been inundated with tens of thousands of illegal aliens whom city officials have spent millions in tax dollars caring for.

Most recently, reports revealed that the Chicago Police Department has arrested more than 30 Tren de Aragua gang members over the last two years, only for them to be released back onto the streets thanks to an Illinois law that eliminated cash bail and Chicago’s sanctuary policy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.