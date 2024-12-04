Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth said Wednesday morning — amid rumors that President-elect Donald Trump would replace him with Governor Ron DeSantis — that he spoke directly to Trump and has his support.

“I spoke to the President-elect this morning. He said, ‘Keep going. keep fighting. I’m behind you all the way,'” Hegseth said.

Asked by CBS News if he was in this “all the way,” he responded, “Why would I back down? I’ve always been a fighter. I’m here for the fighters. This is personal & passionate.”

Hegseth, a combat veteran, has been besieged by anonymously-sourced reports stemming from allegations as far back as a decade ago about his alleged drinking habits and alleged treatment of women.

On Tuesday evening, dozens of coworkers and friends came out in strong support of Hegseth, pushing back against those anonymous sources.

