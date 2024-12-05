Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has said he might call Hunter Biden before the House Judiciary Committee after President Joe Biden’s pardoning of him waived all Fifth Amendment protections.

Biggs announced his potential subpoena in a post on X.

“Thanks to his father’s pardon, Hunter Biden has waived his Fifth Amendment protections,” Biggs wrote. “I look forward to bringing Hunter back in to [the House Judiciary Committee] — under oath — to get some real answers from him. He can run from the truth, [but] he can’t hide forever.”

In a statement on Sunday, President Biden announced that he would be pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, saying that his son was “unfairly prosecuted” for federal gun charges and tax evasion charges. Hunter was set to be sentenced on December 12 for the first crime and on December 16 for the second crime.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process, and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” Biden said.

According to the Washington Examiner, the pardon has a catch by making it so “he can no longer claim his Fifth Amendment protections to avoid answering questions by Congress or a grand jury, legal experts say.”

A testimony from him without Fifth Amendment protections could prove damning to his close associates and even possibly the president. If he defies attempts at questioning, he could face criminal charges. Several Republicans and lawyers had raised the prospect, but this appears to be the first time a lawmaker has pledged to follow through with it.

The pardon has sent shockwaves through the political world, leaving Democrats divided on the issue. Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) said that Biden “got this one wrong.”

“I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong. This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution,” Stanton said on X. “Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”

