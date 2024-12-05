A Venezuelan migrant is accused of killing 7-year-old Ivory Smith and severely injuring her mother, Christina Quainoo, in a drunk driving crash in Harris County, Texas, last weekend.

Joel Enrique Gonzalez Chacin, a 41-year-old Venezuelan national, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony intoxicated vehicular manslaughter after allegedly causing a crash that killed Ivory Smith and left her mother critically injured.

Ivory’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for her family.

“Ivory brought so much light into our lives in her short time with us, and we will forever cherish the joy and love she gave so freely,” the GoFundMe reads. “As we navigate this profound loss, we are also facing the difficult reality of seeking justice for Ivory.”

According to police, Chacin allegedly ran a red light and hit Quainoo’s vehicle. Ivory was killed in the crash and Quainoo was critically injured.

Investigators said that instead of helping Quainoo or providing potentially life-saving aid to Ivory, Chacin got out of his vehicle and started taking photos of the crash.

“It’s behavior we’ve never encountered before,” a Harris County official said.

Chacin remains in Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Chacin so that if he is released from jail at any time, he will be turned over to agents for deportation.

