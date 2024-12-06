President-elect Donald Trump is committed to his nominee for secretary of defense through an ongoing smear campaign from the establishment media.

Trump posted a strong defense of Pete Hegseth on Truth Social Friday morning as his nominee continued building support in the Senate despite recycled attacks, many from years ago.

“Pete Hegseth is doing very well,” Trump said. “His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe.”

Trump praised Hegseth’s background and temperament for the job, making clear he will stand by his nominee.

“He was a great student – Princeton/Harvard educated – with a Military state of mind,” he said. “He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!”

Thursday evening, Trump posted an article to Truth Social slamming the barrage of Democrat attacks against him.

Trump’s public defense of Hegseth, who has continued meeting individually with the senators he will need to get confirmed, show that Trump is intent on installing Hegseth at the Pentagon.

Hegseth has made clear he will not back down. He has declared repeatedly that Trump continues to support his nomination.

Trump’s posts lend new credence to Hegseth.

The nominee tweeted his appreciation to Trump on Friday:

“Thank you, Mr. President,” he said. “Like you, we will never back down.”

Hegseth is expected to continue meeting with senators throughout December. His confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee is expected in early- to mid-January.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.