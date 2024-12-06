Exclusive—Iowa AG Brenna Bird: Iowans Made Their Voice Clear, the Senate Must Confirm Trump’s Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory sent a clear message to Washington: it’s time for change.

America watched as the establishment media lied about Trump, political rivals weaponized the justice system against him, and politicians fear-mongered about what a second Trump administration would look like. And we had enough.

Americans trust Trump because we have already seen the success of his administration. We remember how much better off we were with secure borders, more money in our pockets, and safer communities. And when he promises to Make America Great Again, he delivers.

In this election, we had a clear choice: continue to let America sink, or right the ship. To me, it was always obvious that Trump was the right choice for America. I endorsed him in October 2023, ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, and campaigned with him across Iowa.

And on election night, Iowans delivered Trump the largest margin of victory in the Hawkeye state since 1972, even after being told by the fools’ “gold standard” pollster that Trump would lose the state.

It was as clear of a message as possible, or so I thought.

In recent days, it’s become clear that D.C. politicians think they can ignore the voices of their constituents and entertain smears from the same outlets that have pushed out lies for years.

When voters select a president, they are selecting that president’s vision for a cabinet that will enact his agenda. On November 5, America voted for change, and for Washington to work for America – not the other way around.

Trump has been building a qualified, talented, and powerful team to lead his America First agenda.

The Constitution gives senators the important responsibility for advice and consent and that’s what the confirmation hearings are for. It’s a chance for nominees to respond to criticism and make their case for why they are the right choice to lead cabinet agencies.

What we’re witnessing in Washington right now is a Deep State attempt to undermine the will of the people. We must not let Washington kill nominations before the Constitutional confirmation process even begins.

Trump campaigned on delivering much-needed reform to Washington D.C. Tens of millions of Americans went into the ballot box, sick of paying taxes year after year, just to see the government fail to deliver on its responsibility to protect the border, defeat our adversaries, and secure economic prosperity.

The president’s cabinet is essential to delivering on the president’s agenda. The American people have spoken, and our elected D.C. lawmakers should listen.

Brenna Bird is the attorney general of Iowa.