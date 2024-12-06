Kamala Harris at Holiday Party: ‘Nothing Can Defeat Our Purpose’

“Nothing can defeat our purpose,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a message delivered to supporters at a holiday party one month after losing the presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Video shows Harris standing in front of lighted wreaths, delivering a message to her supporters.

“And nothing can hold us back. Nothing can push us down,” she said.

“Nothing can defeat our purpose or in any way damage our spirit,” she continued, pointing to her audience.

“We are stronger than that, and so we cannot let any moment in any way dissuade us or distract us from our strength and the good we can do. Nothing … blind us to the blessings we have and have yet to create,” Harris added, waving her hand in front her face.

Her remarks come just over a week after she delivered a message directly to supporters — her first public message since her concession speech — which garnered quite a bit of attention, as she appeared a bit disheveled.

“I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5 and you have the same purpose that you did,” Harris said in that message.

“And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you,” she continued, as many questioned the thinking behind releasing that video.

A few days later, Harris released a Thanksgiving message, but many noticed she was wearing the same clothes and in the same location as her “take your power” video.

Quentin Fulks, who served as deputy campaign manager for the Harris team, recently admitted that the left is losing the culture war.

“And we’re losing the culture war,” Fulks said. “And whatever it is, woke, whatever words you want to use, I’m not, you know, I leave that to anybody to define on whatever value.”