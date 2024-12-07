President-elect Donald Trump’s victory is a “sigh of relief” for Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said Thursday during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Adams has come under fire from his own side after vowing to work with Trump’s administration to deport criminal illegal aliens from his city.

“We might have waited a long time to hear this, but we have to understand the dynamics of New York City politics,” Paladino began.

“He is a Democrat,” she began, “and he is opposed by every radical left-wing Democrat in his party, and they have worked against this mayor for the last 3 years and 11 months.”

“I think it’s a sigh of relief from Eric Adams that Trump got elected, to tell you the truth,” she said, explaining that his hands were tied with the policies of Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) as well as those of the Biden administration as a whole.

“Now, Trump has given him a gateway, you know, and Tom [Homan] as well. So we are looking forward to working with Tom Homan, and he has made it very, very clear. And I think that’s welcoming news to not just the citizens of New York — but, of course, to the citizens, number one — but to Mayor Eric Adams,” she said, predicting that Adams will cooperate.

“So I think he is going to cooperate. He more or less told them yesterday, or was it the day before, at his news conference that he’s had enough, and he’s going to listen to what the new border czar has to say, because we cannot continue — and he knows this, and he’s known it for quite some time — we cannot continue like this, financially and most important of all, with the crime that is going on,” she said.

“So we’ve got somebody like Tom Holman who’s willing to come in here … to the rescue of New York. And here’s the other issue, the politicians, my city council, down here, the state officials upstate, when he, when Trump won, they made it very clear that they were going to make Trump’s life, Tom Homan’s life as miserable as possible, to try to stop — now try to wrap your head around people who do not want to get rid of the worst of the worst criminal element that came here illegally and has committed crimes and turned this city upside down, over-stressed our police department,” she said, asking, “How do you explain a mindset like that?”

“Well, if you are mayor of New York City, right? If you’re mayor of New York City and you have the governor working against you, you have your city council working against you, Trump and Tom Homan is like the white knight coming in to rescue the city,” Paladino added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.