President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he was “open” to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looking into the link between vaccines and autism.

During an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press with host Kristen Welker, Trump was asked if he wanted “to see childhood vaccines eliminated.” Trump admitted that if the vaccines are “dangerous for the children” he would want to see them eliminated and noted that if you “go back 25 years, autism was almost non-existent.”

“Sir, going back 25 years, studies show that there is no link between vaccines and autism, yet it sounds like you are open to the possibility of him looking into getting rid of them?” Welker asked.

“I’m open to anything,” Trump said. “I think somebody has to find out. If you go back 25 years ago, you had very little autism.”

“Well, they say because they’re better at identifying it,” Welker added.

As Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported, Kennedy, who was nominated by Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, “has been critical of childhood vaccination schedules,” among other things.

Kennedy has been critical of childhood vaccination schedules, fluoride in drinking water, and processed vegetable oils in processed foods. He would likely push the federal government to advise local governments to stop including fluoride in water.

In an interview with NPR News after the election, Kennedy explained that vaccines would not be taken “away from anybody,” but rather instead the incoming Trump administration was “going to make sure that Americans have good information.”

“The science on vaccine safety particularly has huge deficits, and we’re going to make sure those scientific studies are done and that people can make informed choices about their vaccinations and their children’s vaccinations,” Kennedy added.

During Trump’s interview with NBC News’s Welker, Trump revealed that he was still planning to end birthright citizenship.

As Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported, Trump has previously vowed that, if elected, “he would sign an executive order” bringing an end to “birthright citizenship for illegal aliens.”