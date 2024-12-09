Tim Walz’s Daughter: Guys Who Listen to Joe Rogan Are ‘Red Flags’

Gov. Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope Walz, said that men who follow podcaster Joe Rogan on social media are “red flags” for dating.

Hope, 23, told her nearly 200,000 TikTok followers about her “litmus test” for relationships on Saturday:

“A litmus test for me and my friends for like years now has been if the guy we’re talking to follows Joe Rogan on Instagram, they’re a red flag and we should probably stop talking to them,” the former vice presidential candidate’s daughter said. “And the times when they do follow him on Instagram and we haven’t stopped talking to them… it’s never ended well.”

“I just want to say that I stand by that… It’s literally never failed us and, at this point, it’s like the first thing we do when someone starts talking to a new person,” Hope continued. “If they follow him we’re like, yeah, this person probably isn’t a great person and probably our values don’t align so we’re gonna move on from that. And honestly it’s worked out well for all of us.”

“There’s been some heartbreak in there because of it, or at least some disappointment, but it truly is a litmus test and I got you, ladies,” she added. “You should start doing it.”

Rogan, the host of the Joe Rogan Experience, had the most widely-listened to podcast on Spotify in 2024, Variety reported.

He endorsed President-elect Donald Trump on the eve before Election Day, due to a “compelling case” made by X owner Elon Musk: