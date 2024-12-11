Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized the United States for not electing Vice President Kamala Harris to the presidency, suggesting that “women’s rights and women’s progress” are “under attack.”

During a speech on Tuesday evening at an Equal Voice Foundation event, Trudeau claimed America was facing “regressive forces” that were attempting to fight against women’s rights and progress, according to the National Post. Trudeau noted that the U.S. had decided “for a second time, to not elect its first woman president.”

“It shouldn’t be that way. It wasn’t supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady — if difficult sometimes — march towards progress,” Trudeau said. “And, yet, just a few weeks ago the United States voted for a second time, to not elect its first woman president.”

Trudeau added, “Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress is under attack — overtly and subtly, but I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist. You will always have an ally in me and my government.”

The comments from Trudeau come a month after President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris after he earned 270 votes in the Electoral College.