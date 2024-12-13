Former Gov. Larry Hogan Claims He Saw ‘Large Drones’ Above Maryland Home

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) claims he saw “large drones” in the sky above his Davidsonville home, located roughly 25 miles from Washington, DC, and called for the federal government to “immediately address” the ongoing issue of reported drone sightings.

In a post on X, Hogan explained that he had “observed” the unidentified drone activity for “approximately 45 minutes.” Hogan criticized the “White House, the military, the FBI” and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for saying they don’t know “what they are” or “where they came from,” while also saying “they pose no threat.”

Hogan’s post comes as people have reportedly claimed to see unidentified drones in the sky in New Jersey, Staten Island, New York, and Pennsylvania, among other places.

“Last night, beginning at around 9:45 p.m., I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital),” Hogan wrote in his post. “I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes.”

Hogan admitted that “like many” people who have claimed to see the drones, he did “not know if this increasing activity over our skies is a threat to public safety or national security.”

“But the public is growing increasingly concerned and frustrated with the complete lack of transparency and the dismissive attitude of the federal government,” Hogan continued. “The government has the ability to track these from their point of origin but has mounted a negligent response. People are rightfully clamoring for answers, but aren’t getting any.”

Hogan added: “We are being told that neither the White House, the military, the FBI, or Homeland Security have any idea what they are, where they came from, or who has launched or is controlling them–and that they pose no threat. That response is entirely unacceptable. I join with the growing bipartisan chorus of leaders demanding that the federal government immediately address this issue. The American people deserve answers and action now.”

The Pentagon previously denied Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s (R-NJ) claim that the alleged drones are coming from an Iranian mothership located off the East Coast of the United States.

On Thursday, the FBI and DHS issued a joint statement stating that they have “no evidence” that the alleged drone sightings were “a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.”

Hogan joins lawmakers such as New Jersey state Sen. Jon Bramnick (R) and Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ) in calling for action to be taken over the reported drone sightings.