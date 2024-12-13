Nolte: Daniel Penny to Attend Army-Navy Game with Trump and Vance

At the invitation of JD Vance, Daniel Penny will join the vice president-elect and Donald Trump at Saturday’s Army-Navy football game in Maryland.

Penny, the 24-year-old Marine veteran who was found not guilty this week in the choking death of Jordan Neely, is seen by many as a hero for the courage he showed to protect a subway full of civilians from Neely, who apparently had serious mental problems and was threatening to kill someone.

Vance said of Penny via Xwitter Friday: “Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone.” Vance is referring to District Attorney Alvin Bragg whose abuse of office is like nothing we’ve seen since the Democrat party instituted Jim Crow in the South.

Vance added, “I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.”

In addition to Trump and Vance, according to various news reports, Penny will join Elon Musk, Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and U.S. Senator-elect David McCormick (R-PA) in Trump’s suite at the stadium.

What Trump and Vance are doing here is not only an act of decency towards a man abused and persecuted by his own government, but as we have seen Trump do for over a decade now, he is once again showing a canny instinct for where the culture is and then leading the way.

Trump did this with the border. He did this with law and order. He did this with the NFL kneeling nonsense. He did this with the trans nonsense. He did this by not hiding his wealth (the way Mitt Romney did). The corporate media always try to make common sense into a third-rail issue. Don’t embrace this, they say. Don’t criticize that. And Trump not only embraces this third rail, but he reverses the polarity and burns the media and Democrats because he understands the culture better and cannot be emotionally blackmailed or bullied into backing off.

Pre-Trump, Daniel Penny, even after his acquittal, would still be made radioactive by the media smearing him as a racist. Trump and Vance simply refuse to go along with this nonsense. They see Penny as a selfless hero who risked his own safety for others. His payback? A villain named Alvin Bragg turned a hero into a political piñata.

Few people understand what that’s like more than Trump, and with the corporate media influence dying and Trump now the biggest cultural influencer on the planet, he’s sticking his finger in the media’s eye, in Bragg’s eye, and the left’s eye with this righteous gesture.

This is one more sign that the regime media’s ability to influence, bully, and intimidate the behavior of our politicians is over. Trump is showing the way and it is truly liberating.

