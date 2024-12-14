DOGE Claims Department of Education Spent $1 Billion Promoting DEI in Schools

The U.S. Department of Education spent $1 billion on promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in schools, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, claims.

“The Department of Education spent over $1 Billion promoting DEI in America’s schools,” DOGE revealed in a post on X, breaking down the staggering figure even further.

According to DOGE, $489,883,797 was spent on what it described as “race-based hiring.” Another $343,337,286 was spent on “DEI programming,” and another $169,301,221 was used on “DEI mental health initiatives.”

DOGE cited the figures from the grassroots organization Parents Defending Education, which describes itself as an organization “working to reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas.”

“Through network and coalition building, investigative reporting, litigation, and engagement on local, state, and national policies, we are fighting indoctrination in the classroom — and promoting the restoration of a healthy, non-political education for our kids,” the description on its website reads.

The breakdown from the organization reveals that in total, from 2021 to the present, $1,002,522,304.81 in grant money has been awarded.

Under “key takeaways” the organization reveals that one grant of $4 million, for example, was used for a “3-week residential ‘culturally responsive’ computer science summer camp for 600 11th and 12th graders.”

Other takeaways published on the Parents Defending Education website include:

The University of Iowa received a grant award of $1,261,718 to train 40 elementary teachers to “enact equity-centered education” in partner K-12 districts.

of to train 40 elementary teachers to “enact equity-centered education” in partner K-12 districts. The University of Missouri – St. Louis was awarded a $306,209 grant to train school counselors in Trauma-Informed, Antiracist Social-Emotional Learning (TIAR-SEL).

to train school counselors in Trauma-Informed, Antiracist Social-Emotional Learning (TIAR-SEL). The School District of Philadelphia was given $3,973,175 for its restorative justice program that is modeled after Oakland Unified School District’s (CA), and a program advisor is a far-left activist and former Communist Party USA member.

These findings coincide with President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to address the woke ideology infused into the school system via DEI and the spread of Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Trump, for instance, has committed to slashing federal funding for schools pushing CRT and gender ideology.

“On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” Trump said during a speech at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors Summit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in June 2023.

“The Marxist left, and other lunatics preaching radical ideology, have become a cult with their own creeds, and their own mantras, and their own rituals. Instead of taking children to church, they believe in taking children to drag shows. You see what’s happening?'” he continued.

“Instead of teaching them to say their prayers, they teach them to recite their pronouns,” Trump added.

A recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found that most — 55 percent — believe Trump will follow through and cut federal funding for public schools that teach CRT.

