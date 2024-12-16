“The government knows what is happening” with the mystery drones over parts of the United States, President-elect Donald Trump said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

“The government knows what is happening,” Trump said during the Q&A portion of his press conference, responding to a reporter who asked Trump to comment on the mystery drones across the country.

“Our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went, and for some reason they don’t want to comment,” Trump said, noting that the government should be honest with the American people.

“And I think they’d be better off saying what it is. Our military knows, and our president knows,” he said of President Biden, who has also refused to provide any details on the matter.

“And for some reason they want to keep people in suspense,” Trump said.

“I can’t imagine it’s the enemy, because if it was the enemy, they would blast it out,” he continued.

“Something strange is going on. For some reason, they don’t want to tell the people, and they should, because the people are really, I mean, they happen to be over Bedminster if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “They’re very, they’re very close to Bedminster.”

“I think maybe I won’t spend the weekend in Bedminster,” Trump joked. “I’ve decided to cancel my trip.”

WATCH — More Drones?! Yet More Mystery Lights Seen in Night Skies over New Jersey:

When asked if he received an intelligence briefing on the drones, Trump said he did not want to comment.

Watch the press conference below:

Trump’s remarks come days after the Pentagon denied that the drones — many that were seen over portions of New Jersey and New York — were controlled by foreign entities, also denying that they were controlled by the U.S. military. Coinciding with those claims was a joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), which also did not provide any details. Rather, DHS and the FBI said that, based on current evidence, the drones do not pose a national security threat. Yet, questions remain unanswered.

“Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!” Trump said Friday on Truth Social.