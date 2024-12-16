Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Florida Woman at Gunpoint in Her Home

An illegal alien is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her at gunpoint in Martin County, Florida.

Jose Gregorio Flores Villa, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office last week and charged with sexual assault, burglary with assault, and driving without a license, among other things.

According to sheriff’s deputies, on the evening of December 8, Villa broke into the woman’s home in Hobe Sound, Florida which sits just north of Palm Beach. Villa, the deputies allege, then raped the woman at gunpoint.

The woman said she knew Villa for about a year before the alleged assault. Deputies claim that Villa had become obsessed with the woman.

“We don’t need pedophiles and predators like this on our streets,” an official with the sheriff’s department told CBS 12 News. “So whether they’re undocumented or American citizens, there’s no room for them in society.”

Villa remains in Martin County Jail without bond. It is unclear whether the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.