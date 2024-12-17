Chicagoans were removed from a recent city meeting after voicing disagreement with the Democrat mayor’s proposed budget that would give more funds to migrants.

When Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) proposed his 2025 budget on Monday, some members of the public erupted in protest, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

“This meeting will stand in recess,” someone is heard saying into a microphone as numerous voices grow louder and louder. “I’m gonna ask that the Sergeant at Arms clear every member of the public,” the man continued:

The Fox article noted Johnson’s budget narrowly passed during the meeting once law enforcement cleared citizens from the hall so council members could vote on the issue.

“The plan also adopts a $40 million short-term loan that allows the city to delay paying off its debt, a major point of criticism for many of the protesters,” the Fox article read.

One resident who was wearing a red t-shirt with the words “CHICAGO FLIPS RED” on it, addressed officials during the meeting.

She said, “You caused all this money to go to illegal immigrants. Anything that you all pass is not genuine.”

Another neighbor said, “He wants to pull a $40 million line of credit and put the city in even more debt. It’s your fault, because you gave half of the money to illegals”:

In November, Chicagoans blasted the Democrat mayor during a city council meeting for proposing a $300 million property tax hike to pay for the increasing costs linked to the city’s migrant issues that have voters upset, Breitbart News reported.

The article continued:

A Chicago Trump supporter, Dennis White, donned a “MAGA” hat while addressing the mayor. “How does it feel that Trump is in office right now? You see, Mayor Brandon Johnson, you underestimate us. You underestimate the black people and underestimate Chicago red,” White said. “We are a thorn in your side. If you don’t stop what you’re doing, we’re going to take matter into our own hands. Illinois is turning purple. We gonna turn red,” the man continued in his fiery statement.

It is important to note that during a Chicago city council meeting a few weeks ago, residents urged President-elect Donald Trump (R) and his border czar, Thomas Homan, to arrest Johnson if he tries to stop their plan to deport illegal aliens, per Breitbart News.