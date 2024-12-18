Exclusive—Sen. Josh Hawley: ‘Every Democrat’ in Senate ‘Will Vote Yes’ on CR Spending Bill

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) predicted that “every Democrat” in the United States Senate “will vote yes” on the continuing resolution (CR) spending bill which includes many unrelated and expensive provisions.

During an interview on “The Alex Marlow Show” with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Hawley was asked if Republicans could “stop” the CR or if they were “just powerless.” Hawley explained that in the House, the CR needed to receive a “two-thirds super majority” in order to be passed.

“Can we stop it?” Marlow asked. “Are we just powerless here? It seems like one where Democrats would take the money and run here. But is there any path to slow this down or stop it either in the House or the Senate?”

“Sure, I mean, in the House, for example, the way that Mike Johnson is doing this, he’s going to need a two-thirds super majority to pass this thing,” Hawley explained. “So, that means he not only needs every single Democrat vote, he’s going to need like, 80 plus Republicans. So, what needs to happen is Republicans just need to say, ‘No, we’re not voting for it.'”

When asked about the possibility of the CR passing in the Senate and whether Republican senators would be able to have a “chance to stop it,” Hawley predicted that “every Democrat” in the Senate would be voting in favor of the CR.

“Well, I’m going to certainly vote no,” Hawley responded. “I think there’ll be hopefully a growing group of us who will vote no. My guess is, just knowing the Senate and being honest with you, every Democrat will vote yes. So that’s 51…. And then you just need a handful of Republicans, and I suspect you would get that. Hopefully, you could get 35 plus Republicans to vote no, but that would stop it at the Senate. We could slow it down…. but, in the House, it’s got to clear the House.”

Hawley added: “Even if every Democrat votes for it in the House, they still need 80, 90 Republicans, so that’s really the leverage point.”

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye previously reported, the CR, which was rolled out three days before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown, “strips a provision included in spending bills since 2009 to block automatic raises for Congress, effectively giving senators and House members a raise.”

The CR also includes a “one-year extension of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), which contributes to conservative censorship.”

