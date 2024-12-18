Trump Opposes Mike Johnson’s Spending Bill: ‘Totally Against It’

President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he is “totally against” the proposed continuing resolution (CR), which is weighed down with many unrelated and expensive provisions.

Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones reported in a post on X that he had spoken with Trump and that the president-elect was “totally against” the CR.

Vice President-elect JD Vance released a joint statement from him and Trump criticizing the CR, stating that the bill “would make it easier to hide the records of the corrupt January 6 committee.”

“The most foolish and inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025,” Trump and Vance said in the statement. “It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed.”

“Meanwhile, Congress is considering a spending bill that would give sweetheart provisions for government censors and for Liz Cheney,” the statement continued. “The bill would make it easier to hide the records of the corrupt January 6 committee — which accomplished nothing for the American people and hid security failures that happened that day. The bill would also give Congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas.”

“Increasing the debt ceiling is not great but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch,” the statement continued. “If Democrats won’t cooperate on the debt ceiling now, what makes anyone think they would do it in June during our administration? Let’s have this debate now. And we should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.”

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported, government funding is set to expire at midnight on Friday. The CR “would extend current funding levels due to Congress’s failure to pass each of the twelve government funding bills.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) expressed that the CR being “full of pork” shows that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is a “weak, weak man.”

Controversial items in the CR include “a one-year extension of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), which contributes to conservative censorship.” The CR also “strips a provision included in spending bills since 2009 to block automatic raises for Congress.”