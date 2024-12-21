President Joe Biden’s administration deported about 390,000 fewer illegal aliens over the last four years than President Donald Trump’s administration did in his first term, new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data reveals.

From Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2024, the Biden administration deported 545,252 illegal aliens from the United States — a fraction of the estimated 8 million migrants the administration is estimated to have welcomed over the same period.

While deportations spiked in Fiscal Year 2024 to nearly 271,500, Biden’s insistence on drastically cutting deportations in his first three years in office has ensured that hundreds of thousands fewer illegal aliens have been deported than otherwise would have been.

For example, in Trump’s first term from Fiscal Year 2017 through Fiscal Year 2020, more than 935,000 illegal aliens were deported from the United States. Compared to Trump’s first term, Biden reduced deportations by more than 41 percent.

Most importantly, perhaps, the Biden administration slashed deportations of illegal aliens removed from the interior of the United States by more than half compared to Trump’s first term.

From Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2024, fewer than 152,000 illegal aliens were deported after having been arrested by ICE agents in the United States interior. During Trump’s first term, more than 325,000 illegal aliens were deported from the United States interior.

At the same time it has reduced deportations, the Biden administration has overseen the largest wave of illegal immigration to the United States in American history, with more than 10 million migrants having shown up at the nation’s border over the last four years.

