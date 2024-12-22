Report: ‘Missing’ Republican Congresswoman Living in Texas Assisted Living Facility for Dementia Patients

Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), who has missed votes for months, is reportedly in Texas at a $4,000 per month assisted living facility.

The Dallas Express reported the 81-year-old, who represents Texas’s 12th congressional district, last voted in the House on July 24, and has not voted since.

As part of its investigation, the Express found Granger’s D.C. office went directly to voicemail, found no sign her local Texas office was occupied, and ultimately discovered she is a resident at an assisted living facility:

We then received a tip from a Granger constituent who shared that the Congresswoman has been residing at a local memory care and assisted living home for some time after having been found wandering lost and confused in her former Cultural District/West 7th neighborhood. The Dallas Express team visited the facility to confirm whether Granger was residing there and to inquire about how she planned to vote on the spending bill. Upon arrival, two employees confirmed that Granger is indeed living at the facility. However, we were not permitted to conduct an interview regarding the current spending debate in the House of Representatives and how or if Ms. Granger planned to vote.

Taylor Manziel, the assistant executive director for the facility, said, “This is her home.”

The Daily Mail reported the facility is roughly $4,000 per month for residents.

Local Republicans have said her absence has denied Texans representation in Congress.

“The lack of representation for CD-12 is troubling to say the least. At a time when extraordinarily important votes are happening, including debt ceiling, disaster relief, farm bills and border issues, Kay Granger is nowhere to be found. The margin in Congress is razor thin and the lack of a Republican vote representing CD-12 disenfranchises 2 million people. We deserve better,” Tarrant County Republican Chairman Bo French said in a statement to the Express.

The Texas outlet questioned why the public, especially her constituents, have been let in the “dark” about the nature of her absence, why the district has gone without representation, and why she did not retire early.

It also raises questions as if Republican leadership knew about her condition, and if they did anything to rectify the situation.

State Republican Executive Committeeman Rolando Garcia said it was a “sad and humiliating way” for the Texas congresswoman to end her 30 years in politics.

“The fact that Kay Granger is unable to leave her nursing home to participate in the most important congressional vote of the year suggests she was already in visible decline when she ran for re-election in 2022,” Garcia said.

“A sad and humiliating way to end her political career. Sad that nobody cared enough to ‘take away the keys’ before she reached this moment. And a sad commentary on the congressional gerontocracy,” he continued.

“We need someone there with their full capacities. Swear Craig in early. That’s the solution. That’s the right thing to do. She just missed a big vote, it wasn’t won/loss on one vote but we still have to protect our country, it’s not about hurt feelings. She’s a public servant, we have thanked her for her service but now she needs to resign,” Tarrant County constituent Hollie Plemons told the Express.

Conservative activist Riley Gaines wrote, “How is it possible that a member of Congress has been MIA for six months, and we’re just now finding out where she was? She hasn’t cast a single vote since JULY 24th. Term. Limits.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote, “I’m more concerned about the congressmen who have dementia and are still voting.”

