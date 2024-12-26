AAA: Record Number of Travelers Expected to Close Out 2024

A record number of travelers are expected to close out 2024, according to estimates from AAA.

Overall, AAA estimates that more than 119 million people will travel 50 miles or more to close out the year and year-end holidays, recognizing this period as Saturday, December 21, to Wednesday, January 1. If the figure holds, it breaks the previous records made in 2019.

This would also amount to about three million more travelers than last year, which saw just over 116 million.

The breakdown estimates that most, 107 million, will travel by vehicle —2.5 million more than traveled by car in 2023 — followed by 7.85 million who will travel by air and 4.47 million who will travel by “other,” which include trains, buses, and cruises.

AAA surmises that most opt to travel by vehicle because of the lower cost and all-around flexibility traveling by air does not provide.

Per the press release:

AAA expects air travel to set a new record this holiday season with 7.85 million passengers. That number surpasses the previous record of 7.5 million air travelers last year. AAA booking data shows flights are 4% more expensive this holiday season compared to last year. The average domestic ticket is $830. International flights are 13% more expensive, averaging $1,630 a ticket.

Many Americans were really feeling the drawbacks of air travel on Christmas Eve, as all American Airlines flights were grounded in the U.S. early Tuesday morning because of a technical issue:

Driving has its drawbacks as well, however. AAA recognizes some of the worst travel times by car as Thursday, December 26, between 12:00 p.m and 5:00 p.m., December 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., December 28 from 1:30 pm to 7:00 p.m., December 29 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., December 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and January 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that,” Vice President of AAA Travel Stacey Barber said in a statement.

“This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday,” she added.

This forecast follows AAA’s Thanksgiving prediction, as it estimated that a record number of people were traveling over that holiday period as well — nearly 80 million.