President Joe Biden is one of many Democrat politicians who said a few words celebrating the black nationalist-created holiday, Kwanzaa.

“This week, millions will gather with their families to light the seven candles of the Mishumaa Saba and commit themselves to the Seven Principles – from unity and self-determination to faith,” Biden said in a post on Thursday.

“Jill and I hope that your Kwanzaa is blessed with peace and light this season,” he added.

While Biden made no mention of the Marxist roots of Kwanza — created by Maulana Karenga, founder of United Slaves, which opposed the Black Panthers — he did mention the seven principles, which as Ann Coulter pointed out, are the same seven principles of the Symbionese Liberation Army:

The esteemed Cal State professor Karenga’s invented holiday is a nutty blend of schmaltzy ’60s rhetoric, black racism, and Marxism. The seven principles of Kwanzaa are the very same seven principles of the Symbionese Liberation Army, another invention of The Worst Generation.

Kwanza’s seven principles are as follows: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), Imani (Faith)

Coulter continued:

In 1974, Patty Hearst, kidnap victim-cum-SLA revolutionary, famously posed next to the banner of her alleged captors, a seven-headed cobra. Each snakehead stood for one of the SLA’s revolutionary principles: Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, and Imani. These are the exact same seven “principles” of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa praises collectivism in every possible area of life. It takes a village to raise a police snitch!

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump in November, came under fire last year for celebrating Kwanzaa, touting the principles of the Marxist-rooted holiday.