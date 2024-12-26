An illegal alien, reportedly released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed 37-year-old Jimmy Chang, a well-known realtor in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia.

Christian Fernando Irias-Ruiz, a 20-year-old Honduran national, has been arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, drunk driving, reckless driving, speeding, and possession of alcohol by someone under 21 years old.

According to police, the crash occurred just days before Christmas when Irias-Ruiz allegedly drove drunk, ran a red light, and t-boned Jimmy Chang’s vehicle — killing him. A third vehicle was involved in the crash, which left some passengers injured.

“It’s devastating for all the family right now, still can’t process that he’s gone,” Jason Chang, Jimmy’s brother, told WSB-TV 2 Atlanta. “He impacted a lot of lives.”

A report from Fox News Digital reveals that Irias-Ruiz is an illegal alien from Honduras and was first apprehended crossing the southern border in June 2021. DHS officials, though, released Irias-Ruiz into the United States interior through Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network.

Chang, whose family has set up a GoFundMe page, was a realtor in the area and president of the Atlanta chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Irias-Ruiz so that if he is released from DeKalb County Jail at any time, he will be turned over to agents for arrest and deportation.

