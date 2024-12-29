Democrats and Republicans reacted to the news that former President James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr. had died on Sunday at the age of 100, highlighting how he had “embodied decency and integrity” over his years “of public service.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D), Kari Lake, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were among those who expressed their condolences regarding Carter’s passing.

“President Jimmy Carter embodied decency and integrity throughout his life of public service,” Hochul wrote in a post on X. “I’ll never forget as a teenager meeting him in Buffalo. He was an inspiration to me and so many Americans. Our hearts are with the Carter family during this difficult time.”

“President Jimmy Carter lived a life of courage, fortitude, kindness and grace,” Abrams wrote in a post, adding that Carter had been “a giant who never saw anyone as smaller than himself.”

“Whether at a Boys & Girls Club banquet or when he sponsored a medical clinic for the uninsured in his corner of rural Georgia, he lived James 2:17 each day,” Abrams added. “Jimmy Carter built homes, saved lives and tended to souls. God bless President Carter, may the family he and Mrs. Carter raised know only comfort in these days of grief.”

Lake, who Trump picked to serve as the director of the United States government’s Voice of America (VOA), posted a heartfelt message.

“Rest in peace, President Jimmy Carter,” Lake wrote. “May you be welcomed into the arms of Jesus in heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time.”

“I join my fellow Americans in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a man of deep conviction and humility who served our nation with great distinction as President, Naval Officer, and humanitarian,” Hogan wrote in a post on X.

Hogan highlighted how Carter had “dedicated his life to lifting others up — whether through his tireless work with Habitat for Humanity, his fight against disease and poverty around the world, or his commitment to peace and democracy.”

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life,” the Clintons said in a statement. “Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others — until the very end.”

“Suzanne and I join our nation to mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter, a devoted public servant and the 39th President,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) wrote in a post. “He served our country in the Navy, as a Georgia state senator, and as the Governor of Georgia. We are praying for the Carter family during this difficult time. His faith was always inspiring to others, may he rest in peace.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Carter’s son, James E. “Chip” Carter III announced that the former president had died. Carter served one term from 1977 to 1981 and ended up being defeated by former President Ronald Reagan.