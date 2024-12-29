Greenland is a “linchpin for U.S. national security and the future of the free world,” according to leading expert Dr. Walter Berbrick, the founding director of the Arctic Studies Group at the U.S. Naval War College, who noted the pivotal country’s geostrategic and economic significance as well as its critical role in defense and the global order, which is “essential to counter authoritarian influence” and safeguard U.S. and allied interests, as he urged strengthened partnerships.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Dr. Berbrick, the former senior adviser to the 77th Secretary of the Navy and the Special Representative for the Arctic Region at the State Department, highlighted the island’s unparalleled value to U.S. national security, economic resilience, and global stability, noting that Greenland’s significance as a hub for defense and economic activity will only grow.

“Greenland is a linchpin for U.S. national security and the future of the free world,” he stated. “Its geographic position provides unparalleled strategic access to the Arctic, Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans — enabling the United States to monitor and deter threats against North America and NATO allies.”

Arctic Defense and Resources

Beyond its strategic location, Dr. Berbrick noted, Greenland offers vast reserves of rare earth elements, critical to advanced technology and military systems.

“Economically, Greenland holds vast reserves of rare earth minerals essential for U.S. technological leadership and military readiness,” he explained.

He also warned about the risks of allowing authoritarian powers like China and Russia to dominate Greenland’s resources and influence.

“If China gains undue influence in Greenland, it risks compromising the stability of the Arctic, endangering U.S. interests, and weakening the rules-based international order,” he warned.

Highlighting Greenland’s “irreplaceable” role in missile warning systems, Arctic operations, and securing freedom of navigation as new sea routes emerge, Dr. Berbrick called strengthening partnerships with Greenland and Denmark “essential to counter authoritarian influence and protect the economic and security interests of the United States and its allies for generations to come.”

Strengthening Partnerships

He recommended that the incoming Trump administration deepen ties with Greenland and Denmark through a defense and security compact modeled on agreements with Pacific Island nations. Such a compact, he explained, would deliver tangible benefits.

For Greenland, he explained, it would offer investments in modern infrastructure, access to education, and sustainable development while safeguarding cultural and environmental integrity. For the United States, he clarified, it would provide critical Arctic access, bolstered defense infrastructure, and strengthened collaboration with allies “in a region that is rapidly becoming a focal point of global competition.”

“A defense and security compact between the United States, Greenland, and Denmark… would protect Greenland from economic and political exploitation while ensuring the people of Greenland have control over their own future,” he emphasized.

Policy Recommendations

To enhance its Arctic presence, Dr. Berbrick suggested several actionable steps for U.S. policymakers:

Trilateral Arctic Framework : Establish a formal cooperative agreement with Greenland and Denmark to address shared defense and economic priorities. Infrastructure Investments : Develop modernized ports, airports, and renewable energy projects in Greenland to foster sustainable growth and integration with global markets. Responsible Resource Partnerships : Support “environmentally sound” extraction of Greenland’s rare earth elements to benefit local communities and secure U.S. supply chains. Educational and Cultural Exchanges : Strengthen long-term ties between U.S. and Greenlandic communities through exchange programs and scientific collaboration.

The matter comes as Greenland’s strategic importance has shifted into sharp focus amid evolving Arctic dynamics and growing international interest.

On Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump wrote that, “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

An autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland occupies a unique and strategic position in the Arctic. The U.S. has long recognized Greenland’s strategic importance, a focus heightened in recent years by increasing global competition in the Arctic from China and Russia.

Dr. Berbrick’s insights underscore the need for forward-thinking partnerships that align Greenland’s aspirations with U.S. and allied interests, ensuring Arctic stability and security for generations to come.