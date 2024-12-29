A second Florida state lawmaker has defected from the Democrat Party in favor for the GOP this month, citing her former party’s inability to “unequivocally support Israel.”

Rep. Hillary Cassel, who represents the state’s 101st district just north of Miami, announced her party switch in a Friday social media post:

“The decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service,” Cassel, who has been in office since 2022 and recently won reelection after running unopposed, said.

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism,” she wrote. “I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians.”

The state representative went on to say she can “no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values,” and recognized that while she will not agree with Republicans on “every detail,” she is willing to work with them to find “common-sense solutions.”

“I ran for office to make my community and this state better,” Cassel added. “I want my constituents to know my resolve to deliver on these promises has never been stronger.”

State Rep. Susan Valdés of the 64th district in West Tampa made a similar announcement earlier this month, stating she would be leaving the Democrat Party and joining the Republican Party “effective immediately”:

“Effective immediately, I will change my registration from a Democrat to Republican and will join the Republican Conference in the Florida House of Representatives,” Valdés, who recently won re-election over her Republican opponent, wrote on X. “Our Speaker, Rep. Daniel Perez, has laid out a vision for the House that focuses on empowering House members to work on real problems facing our communities.”

“That’s what I want to be a part of,” the lawmaker said. “I want to roll up my sleeves and work. I want to be a part of solving problems for West Tampa.”

“I know that I won’t agree with my fellow Republican House members on every issue, but I know that in their caucus, I will be welcomed and treated with respect,” Valdés added.

Florida Democrat Party Chair Nikki Fried blasted both women for switching sides, saying in a statement that “it’s a shame that Rep. Valdés chose to mislead her constituents instead of fighting for them” and that “Rep. Cassel’s decision to change parties is deeply disappointing.”