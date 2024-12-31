The rejection of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s revocation of 9/11 plea deals represents a “devastating betrayal” of grieving families, according to renowned 9/11 attorney Michael Barasch, a leading advocate for victims of the tragic September 11 attacks, who insisted that Americans “deserve answers, not compromises.”

Prominent 9/11 attorney Michael Barasch slammed the Biden administration’s handling of plea agreements for 9/11 terrorists, calling it a blow to “thousands of families who have endured 23 years of grief, unanswered questions, and hollow promises of justice.”

Barasch, whose firm represents over 40,000 victims of 9/11, voiced outrage over the potential removal of the death penalty for those responsible for the attacks, calling it “clear beyond a reasonable doubt that these terrorists are guilty and deserve execution.”

“As a human being, I understand the unbearable burden placed on families who have waited 23 agonizing years for closure—had this plea not happened, they would face the possibility of another decade of litigation, uncertainty, and delay,” he stated.

Highlighting the ongoing health crises stemming from Ground Zero exposure, Barasch pointed to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing over 6,900 deaths and 69 types of cancer linked to the toxic aftermath of the attacks.

“The truth is undeniable: 9/11 didn’t end on 9/11. Its deadly aftermath continues to claim lives every single day,” he said.

Barasch called for complete transparency and accountability in the plea agreements, saying, “What’s critical is knowing the full scope of the plea agreement.”

“The American people deserve answers, not compromises,” he stated. “We need to ensure these terrorists will rot in a maximum-security prison, not some glorified resort facility.”

“And under no circumstances can they ever be traded in a secret government swap for a detained celebrity or used as a political pawn,” he added.

He further emphasized the importance of pursuing justice beyond the attackers themselves.

“True justice demands that we go beyond punishing the perpetrators and hold accountable those who financed, facilitated, and turned a blind eye to their plans,” he declared.

“Without this accountability, we risk leaving critical questions unanswered and justice denied,” he added.

Barasch concluded by asserting that the “9/11 victims, their families, and every single American deserve nothing less than full accountability, total transparency, and an unwavering pursuit of maximum justice.”

“Anything less is unacceptable,” he added.

The matter follows a U.S. military appeals court denying Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s effort to overturn plea agreements for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other suspects in the 9/11 attacks, according to a U.S. official.

Barasch is the managing partner of Barasch & McGarry, a leading 9/11 legal advocacy firm. He has been a staunch advocate for victims’ rights, securing compensation and pushing for the passage of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.