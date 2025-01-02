Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) detractors are falling in line after President-elect Donald Trump put his thumb on the scale.

Johnson ended the 118th Congress by bungling through a government funding battle – angering conservatives, moderates, and even Trump himself – and his chances at retaining the gavel into the next Congress appeared dire.

Trump, with a single Truth Social post, appears to have saved Johnson.

The once and future president left Johnson twisting in the wind for over a week after Johnson failed to deliver Trump’s ask of raising the debt ceiling through a government funding bill.

With no word from Trump, numerous Republicans had begun to publicly state reservations about voting for Johnson.

Multiple Johnson holdouts have coalesced around Johnson in the days since Trump’s December 30 statement.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) is on board, saying “President Trump wants Speaker Johnson.”

Rep.-elect Brandon Gill (R-TX), expected to join the House Freedom Caucus, also cited Trump’s endorsement in stating he will back Johnson. Gill posted that to implement Trump’s agenda, “President Trump wants Speaker Johnson, so Mike’s the guy!”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who joined Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) earlier this year to force a motion to vacate vote that could have expelled Johnson, announced after Trump’s endorsement that he will now vote for Johnson as well.

Johnson isn’t out of the woods yet.

Massie has made clear he will not vote for Johnson, who can lose no additional Republicans if all members expected to vote do so.

But it may be unlikely any additional Republicans will be willing to go against Trump.

Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Victoria Spartz (R-IN) are most prominent among those who are still weighing their options. They were among a handful of House Freedom Caucus members who met with Johnson inside the Speaker’s suite in the Capitol Thursday.

After Trump’s endorsement, those protestations appear to be a part of negotiations with Johnson, likely to ensure commitments regarding legislation brought to the floor and the makeup of the powerful House Rules Committee.

The 119th Congress will meet Friday at noon EST to take the roll call vote for Speaker.

Johnson’s election is not a sure thing, but if he pulls off retaining the gavel after a rocky 14-month tenure, he’ll have Trump to thank.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.