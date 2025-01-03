Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) revealed that she was “doing just fine” after she had fallen down the grand staircase at the United States Capitol.

In a post on X, Foxx thanked people for their prayers and revealed that she had faced “a few small cuts” after falling down the stairs.

“Thank you to everyone for your prayers — just a few small cuts and I’m doing just fine,” Foxx wrote. “I’m a mountain woman, and we’re tougher than a $2 steak.”

Foxx’s post comes after it was reported that she had fallen down the grand staircase on the Republican side of the chamber at the U.S. Capitol, according to Fox News.

The 81-year-old Congresswoman was reported to have been bleeding and “was seen being treated by the Capitol’s medical personnel,” according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for Foxx told Politico that Foxx had “slipped while walking down the marble staircase outside the House chamber,” adding that after her fall Foxx “proceeded on her own to the Attending Physician’s office to get treated for a few individual cuts.”

“[She] slipped while walking down the marble staircase outside the House chamber, after walking up to talk to her family in the gallery. After being helped to her feet, and looked over by medical personnel, she proceeded on her own to the Attending Physician’s office to get treated for a few individual cuts. Everything seems to be okay,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In response to reports of Foxx’s fall, lawmakers such as Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wrote that they were praying for a “speedy recovery” for the Congresswoman.

“We’re praying for @virginiafoxx in hopes of a speedy recovery,” Mace wrote in a post on X.

“Middle linebacker on the Congressional Football team @virginiafoxx,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) wrote in a post.