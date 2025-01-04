President Joe Biden will bestow the nation’s highest civilian honor on failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left-wing billionaire George Soros, and others on Saturday.

Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Clinton, Democrat mega-donor Soros, and 17 other individuals during a ceremony at the White House, the New York Post reported:

In a statement, the White House said the recipients are “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” per the Post.

The statement continued:

President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.

In November, Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic, awarded the medal to former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, Breitbart News reported.

“Richards oversaw nearly 4 million abortions while leading the organization for 12 years, between 2006 and 2018, according to Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America,” Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton said.

The Trump White House archives website offered details about the medal:

Established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, this prestigious award is the Nation’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. Past recipients have been movers and shakers in a range of fields, including public service, medicine, journalism, entertainment, and business. The impressive list of past honorees includes Steven Spielberg, Muhammad Ali, Angela Merkel, Nancy Reagan, Mother Teresa, Billy Graham, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

It may be remembered that in 2016, Hillary Clinton described half of the Americans supporting now President-elect Donald Trump (R) at the time as “a basket of deplorables,” claiming they were “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.”

