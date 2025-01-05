Alex Bruesewitz was invited by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) to observe President-elect Donald Trump’s Electoral College certification by Congress on January 6.

In a press release shared with Breitbart News, Gooden noted that Bruesewitz had been “one of the many innocent Americans” who had been targeted and harassed by the Democrat-run January 6 Select Committee.

“Bruesewitz was one of the many innocent Americans wrongly targeted, harassed, and financially drained by the thoroughly discredited January 6th Committee,” Gooden said. “I look forward to having him as my guest.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, when summoned to testify before the January 6 Select Committee, Bruesewitz pleaded the Fifth.

In his prepared remarks, Bruesewitz explained that he rejected the original offer to voluntarily come in to speak with them “because the Committee is improperly constituted” and he has “no knowledge about the ‘attack’ on the Capitol.”

At the time, Bruesewitz explained to Breitbart News that following an appearance on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show and his statement, he “received a subpoena demanding a closed-door testimony from the committee on February 17.”

Bruesewitz acknowledged in his statement that he was subpoenaed because he “wasn’t interested in playing [the committee’s] game.” And while his position has not changed that the “committee is illegitimate and unconstitutional,” he decided to invoke his Fifth Amendment right after “a lot of prayer and advice from counsel.” He recognized in his remarks that the Fifth Amendment was “envisioned this exact type of situation — one in which the citizenry could protect themselves from an excess power grab or abuse by Congress in a Congressional hearing.”

In response to Gooden’s invitation, Bruesewitz expressed that he was “excited to witness” President-elect Donald Trump’s Electoral College and popular vote victory be certified, and described it as a “tremendous honor.”

“Trump’s Electoral College (and popular vote!) victory was historic, and I am excited to witness its certification,” Bruesewitz said in a statement. “This will be my first time data the Capitol on January 6th. It’s a tremendous honor!”