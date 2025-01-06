The Republican Party in New Jersey surpassed the state’s Democratic Party with the number of voters registered during the month of December.

A chart of compiled voter registration data shared by Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser showed that the Republican Party in the state registered 6,709 people, while the state’s Democratic Party registered 738 people with their party.

The chart shared by Pruser also showed that the Republican Party had 1,641,581 people registered with the party in New Jersey as of January, the Democratic Party had 2,537,931 people registered with the state party, and 2,576,255 people were reportedly registered as “other.”

Conservative activist Scott Presler noted in a post on X that “a month ago,” Democrats in New Jersey “had an advantage of 902,321 voter registrations,” and as of January 2025, that lead had shrunk to 896,350.

This is not the first time that the Republican Party in New Jersey has surpassed the Democratic Party in the state. During October 2024, Republicans in the state registered 16,945, while the Democrats registered 6,015 people.

In the aftermath of President-elect Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris, New Jersey has been viewed by some as being a swing state.

Though Trump lost New Jersey, receiving 45.9 percent of the vote, while Harris received 51.8 percent of the vote, he came closer to winning the state than he had in the 2020 presidential election against President Joe Biden.

During the 2020 presidential election, Trump received 41.3 percent of the vote, while Biden received 57.1 percent of the vote, according to CNN.