Apocalyptic Video Shows Two Men and Dog Surrounded by Blaze in Home

An apocalyptic video shows two men and a dog in a home surrounded by roaring flames as wildfires spread throughout the Los Angeles area due to extreme winds.

The now viral video shows the blaze roaring dangerously close to the home. Huge flames and smoke can be seen outside of the window behind the living room and wrapping around the home. One can hear the winds whipping and whistling in the background.

“It’s going to be ok,” the man says to a dog wagging its tail.

“Oh, shit,” the man says as the wind whips the flames even closer to the home.

“Don’t open the window. Don’t open anything,” he continues, as the two men gaze with astonishment at what they are witnessing.

Social media user Kevin Dalton, whom the Western Journal describes as a “former contender for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors,” added in an update, “I am told the dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property.”

Many social media users expressed relief over the reports that the two men and the dog safely escaped the terrifying blaze.

“Oh thank god! I couldn’t get them out of my mind!” one said.

“I don’t know how they got out of that. They’re extremely lucky. The winds are ridiculous,” another added.

“I literally came on here just now to find this out, I saw this clip on tv this morning and Im [sic] so glad they made it out. Thats [sic] so good to hear,” another said.

There are countless videos across social media showing others escaping as the fires barrel down on their homes.

CalFire currently lists five active wildfires in the region — the Palisades fire, Eaton fire, Hurst fire, Woodley fire, and Tyler fire. All but the Taylor fire are 0 percent contained, according to CalFire.

