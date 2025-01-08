An estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the Santa Ana wind-fueled wild fire ravaging the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Many of the structures that have been lost to the flames were homes, KTLA reported.

The Palisades fire was first reported on Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive. By that evening, the fire had expanded to more than 2,900 acres.

Evacuations were ordered for the whole community down to the Pacific Ocean, according to CalFire. The evacuations, which include warnings for Calabasas and Santa Monica, have impacted tens of thousands of homes and businesses, the report said.

Marrone said there are also a “high number of people who didn’t evacuate” who suffered serious injuries.

By Wednesday morning, officials identified five different wildfires, which they said are “0% contained.”