Eaton Fire Victim Dies Holding Hose While Defending His Home

One of the victims of the wildfires that broke out across the Los Angeles region was found deceased holding a hose, defending his home.

The fires have claimed the lives of at least five people, one of whom was defending his home from the blaze. Victor Shaw, 66 years old, was found near his home on the side of the road with a garden hose still in hand. According to KTLA5, he lived in the home with his younger sister Shari Shaw.

She evacuated the area and urged her brother to come with her, but he wanted to stay home and defend the home — which had been in their family for several decades — from the blaze.

“When I went back in and yelled out his name, he didn’t reply back, and I had to get out because the embers were so big and flying like a firestorm – I had to save myself,” his sister Shari Shaw told the outlet.

“And I looked behind me, and the house was starting to go up in flames, and I had to leave,” she continued.

The deceased was found the next day. One family friend told the outlet it looked like he was trying to save the home. Shaw’s sister said she “fell to the ground” when she realized what happened.

“I didn’t want to look at him. They just told me that he was lying on the ground and that he looked serene, as if he was at peace,” she said.

The Eaton fire, was still zero percent contained as of 10 a.m. ET. It now spans well over 10,000 acres.

CalFire’s situation summary of the Eaton fire — near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive, Altadena/Pasadena — states that “firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions.”

However, it warns that “multiple” structures have been either damaged or destroyed.

“Red Flag high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion,” it warns.