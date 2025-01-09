Joe Biden at Press Briefing on LA Fires: ‘The Good News Is, I’m a Great-Grandfather!’

President Joe Biden took the time to announce some personal “good news” to reporters during an awkward press briefing with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the Los Angeles wildfires, saying, “I’m a great-grandfather!”

While standing next to Newsom to update the nation on the status of the multiple devastating fires that began on Tuesday evening, Biden made a sudden pivot to an announcement about his family:

“The good news is, I’m a great-grandfather as of today,” the 82-year-old president said during the briefing, held at a firehouse in Santa Monica, Los Angeles County.

“I’ll remember this day for a lot of reasons,” he added, before leaving without answering any questions from reporters.

The president said his eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, had given birth to “a 10-pound baby girl” before quickly correcting to “baby boy,” the New York Times reported.

First Lady Jill Biden revealed the newborn’s name is William Brannon Neal, IV, in an Instagram post shortly after her husband’s announcement:

Naomi, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, met her husband Peter Neal in 2018 after they were set up on a date by a “mutual friend,” People reported.

While the president and first lady have already met the newest addition to their family, they have never met their youngest granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, who was born in August 2018.

Navy is another daughter of Hunter’s, whom he secretly fathered with Arkansas woman Lunden Roberts, who first crossed paths with him in Washington, DC, in 2016, according to People.

Roberts sued Hunter in 2019 to prove paternity for child support, but he only agreed to pay in June 2023, after which his father acknowledged Navy as one of his grandchildren for the first time.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” President Biden said in a statement at the time.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” he continued. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Despite the public acknowledgement, Joe and Jill Biden have yet to meet their now six-year-old granddaughter, and Hunter does not appear to have a relationship with her beyond paying child support: