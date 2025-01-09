Kenneth Fire Grows in Woodland Hills as Los Angeles Burns

The Kenneth Fire in the area near Woodland Hills on the southwest side of the San Fernando Valley has reportedly grown since erupting earlier on Thursday.

According to local reports, the fire near the famous 101 Freeway has spread to over 800 acres and has since been burning toward the south closer to homes. Authorities in the area have called for mandatory evacuations. Per CBS Los Angeles:

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Vanowen south to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to East Valley Circle Boulevard, the LAFD said. Several evacuation warnings have also been issued for areas that border the fire, according to Cal Fire. A water-dropping aircraft quickly responded to the blaze. Firefighters from Los Angeles and Ventura counties are actively engaged in containment efforts, Cal Fire said. It is burning in an area with challenging terrain and low vegetation. Flames are being driven by strong Santa Ana winds.

According to KTLA, the fire also moved into areas of Calabasas and West Hills around 2:30 p.m.

“The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Vanowen Street south to Burbank Boulevard, County Lane Road east to East Valley Circle Boulevard” it noted.

The fire erupted during some of the worst wildfires to hit the Los Angeles area in history, with over 30,000 acres and thousands of homes lost between the Palisades and Altadena.