As the wildfires rage, a left-wing magazine is hailing Kristin Crowley, Los Angeles’s first LGBTQ+ fire chief, as proof that “lesbians get it done,” sparking backlash over priorities during the city’s historic disaster.

As the Palisades fire engulfs Los Angeles’ wealthy Pacific Coast neighborhoods, reducing more than 1,000 homes to rubble, the left-leaning PRIDE magazine’s celebratory portrayal of Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has ignited outrage.

The article, published Wednesday, lauds Crowley’s historic role as the city’s first openly LGBTQ+ fire chief, declaring her leadership an example of how “lesbians get it done.”

The piece highlights stereotypes about lesbians being prepared for emergencies, citing Crowley’s extensive experience in the fire department.

The article ties Crowley’s personal identity to her professional success, saying:

The stereotype of lesbians always being prepared for an emergency — everyone knows a queer woman who doesn’t leave the house without a Leatherman multitool and carabiners — holds true for Los Angeles’ first openly LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Kristin Crowley who is overseeing the firefighters trying to stop the Palisades fire.

It goes on to emphasize her decades-long career, culminating in her 2022 appointment.

However, critics argue that such praise during a catastrophic firestorm is poorly timed and prioritizes identity politics over pressing issues, with some accusing the publication of politicizing the disaster to push a diversity narrative.

The magazine has also been called out for overshadowing operational concerns. Reports of dry fire hydrants and resource shortages in affected areas have only fueled skepticism about whether the city’s leadership is effectively addressing the crisis.

“Clearly this wild fire is homophobic,” quipped Virginia Republican Nick Freitas.

“This cannot be real. Is it???” asked author Juanita Broaddrick.

“Nah, this can’t be real. It just can’t be,” wrote popular blogger “Bonchie.”

“You can’t make this up,” wrote conservative influencer Rogan O’Handley.

On Wednesday, Actor James Woods mocked Crowley’s bio on the Los Angeles Fire Department website, which highlights her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, suggesting that firefighting priorities have been sidelined in favor of social messaging.

“Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity,” he wrote.

The matter comes as the left’s identity-centered narratives increasingly spark debates over priorities and effectiveness in times of crisis.