James Woods Calls Out LA Fire Chief Prioritizing DEI: ‘She Had Too Much on Her Plate Promoting Diversity’

Actor James Woods joined the growing chorus of public criticism against Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley for her handling of the out-of-control wildfires in Pacific Palisades and other portions of the county, noting her stated priority of promoting DEI within the department.

James Woods, who said he has evacuated his home, called out Crowley in a series of X posts.

“Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity,” the actor wrote.He included a screenshot of Crowley’s bio on the LAFD’s official site that states her priority for “creating, supporting, and promoting a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equity” — or DEI.

Crowley was heralded by the left as the department’s first LGBT and female chief in 2022.

Woods also blasted the left’s knee-jerk attempt to blame California’s persistent wildfires on climate change, noting that the Democrat-controlled state is being mismanaged especially when it comes to water reservoirs.

Former L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso claimed Wednesday that the Pacific Palisades area has no water coming out of its hydrants, accusing the local government of mismanaging resources like a “third-world country.”

As Breitbart News reported, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), who was on a trip to Ghana, Africa, when fire engulfed large portions of the city, cut nearly $20 million from the city’s budget for fire services for the current fiscal year — and proposed even higher cuts.

