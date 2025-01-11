COMING: VIP Pre-Inauguration Victory Celebration and Live Q&A with Lara Trump

On Thursday, January 16, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, please join us in the Breitbart Fight Club for a VIP online roundtable discussion with former Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump, whose leadership at the RNC was instrumental in orchestrating the greatest political comeback in American history with President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory.

Lara Trump will be joined by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle for an interactive conversation where Founders of the Breitbart Fight Club can watch and ask LIVE questions to be part of the event. Lara will discuss how team Trump will cement this victory in the first 100 days; why this inauguration will be one to remember; and how we can make MAGA cultural gains permanent.

It’s not too late to join the Fight Club and become a Founding Member, which gives you VIP access to this and all Founders’ Roundtable events. You just need to join as an annual member at the “Middleweight” level or above by midnight on Tuesday, January 14. After you join, you will receive an email directly from Breitbart News so that you can register for the January 16 event.

Join now so you don’t miss it.

Previous Fight Club VIP events included roundtable discussions with #1 New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer and the Trump administration’s new Senior Director of Counterterrorism Dr. Sebastian Gorka. Here are just a few thoughts from participants who interacted in these discussions:

Click here to join the Breitbart Fight Club.

Select “Middleweight” or higher and pay on an annual basis to knock out annoying ads and get access to:

And, of course, you’ll get the obligatory coffee mug ($20 value):

And this super cool rocks glass ($15 value):

So, you can start and end your day with Breitbart.