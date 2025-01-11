Los Angeles Department of Water and Power CEO Janisse Quiñones had knowledge that the Santa Ynez Reservoir was offline, and that fire hydrants were not working, according to a recent report.

Insiders with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFP) reportedly told the DailyMail that Quiñones, who was hired in May on a $75,000 salary, is “being blamed” by the LAFD for leaving the Santa Ynez Reservoir in the Pacific Palisades disconnected as wildfires began in the Los Angeles area.

Additionally, Quiñones is also being blamed by LAFD for leaving fire hydrants broken for several months, according to the outlet.

“Sources” told the outlet that since being hired “at LADWP, Quiñones oversaw the shutdown and emptying of a reservoir in the Pacific Palisades during brushfire season.”

Prior to her current role, Quiñones has worked for Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) as a senior vice president between 2021 to 2023. The electric company “went bankrupt over liability for several massive wildfires in California,” according to the outlet:

A report from the New York Times previously revealed that the Santa Ynez Reservoir had been offline as the wildfires began and was “set to undergo maintenance.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has called for “an investigation” regarding the “loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir.”