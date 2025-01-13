Joe Biden Claims Migration Numbers ‘Came Way Down’ After 2021

President Joe Biden, 82, claimed illegal migration numbers “came way down” after he assumed office.

Biden, who Special Counsel Robert Hur characterized as an elderly man with a poor memory, appeared to misremember migration statistics.

Vox reported:

Unauthorized crossings at the US southern border soared higher and higher during the first three years of Joe Biden’s presidency. Now, in the first half of 2024, they’ve fallen sharply, but they’re still significantly higher than in the decade before Biden took office. That’s the basic numerical trend, according to numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). How much Biden’s policies have affected that trend is tougher to untangle, and that will likely be a major area of dispute at his debate with Donald Trump this Thursday.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the southern border remained open:

Nearly two million known gotaways evaded U.S. Border Patrol under the Biden-Harris administration, according to numbers released by Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security in April.

The administration allows up to 650,000 criminal migrants and suspects — including at least 13,099 migrant convicted murderers and 222,141 migrants facing criminal charges — to roam through American communities, according to data released by House Republicans.

The illegal migrant population in the United States was 11 million in 2022, according to Pew Research Center estimates published in July, although critics estimate those numbers to be much higher.

While speaking off script at the State Department, Biden appeared to contradict official numbers.

“When I became president, the numbers came way down,” Biden claimed. “We had a circumstance where I pushed very hard for bipartisan agreement to put more people on the border, more more more secret service agents — and guess what? He’s [Trump] on the phone saying don’t do it, don’t do it make me look bad.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.