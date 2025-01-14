Hegseth Demolishes Democrat Hirono for Attack Citing Debunked Anonymous Reports

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Nick Gilbertson

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary, set the record straight after Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) cited thoroughly refuted anonymous reports claiming he drank on the job at Fox News.

Hirono used her time during Hegseth’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee to peddle the anonymous reports, which a multitude of Hegseth’s former coworkers at Fox News have refuted on record.

“I have read multiple reports of your regularly being drunk at work, including by people who worked with you at Fox News. Do you know that being drunk at work is prohibited for service members under the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice)?” Hirono asked Hegseth, presenting him with only a “yes or no” option seemingly designed to prevent him from pushing back on the anonymous allegations.

“Senator–” Hegseth began before Hirono immediately cut him off, directing him to answer “yes or no.”

“Those are multiple false anonymous reports peddled by NBC News that run directly contradictory to the dozens of men and women at Fox News Channel who I worked with who came on the record and said they’ve never seen that,” Hegseth responded. 

“I’m not hearing, I’m not hearing the answer to my question,” she said, raising a hand to her ear. 

One of Hegseth’s former co-hosts on Fox and Friends Weekend, Will Cain, and many other former co-workers, in addition to friends and others who know him personally came out to support him after the claims ran in an anonymous smear piece from NBC News, as Breitbart News reported:

  1. Will Cain, Hegseth’s former co-host at Fox News
  2. Dan Bongino, podcast show host
  3. Nicole Saphier, MD
  4. Joey Johnny, Marine combat veteran and author
  5. Kyle Becker, former Fox News writer/associate producer
  6. Breanna Morello, podcast host/former Fox News producer
  7. Piers Morgan, British TV host
  8. Rob Smith, Iraq War veteran and Fox News commentator
  9. William Case, former Fox News producer
  10. Lisa Boothe, Fox News host
  11. Clay Travis, founder of Outkick.com
  12. Guy Benson, former co-host with Hegseth
  13. Carol Roth, former Blaze coworker
  14. Rachel Campos-Duffy, Fox News host
  15. Evita Duffy, Bongino Report host
  16. Sara Carter, Fox News contributor
  17. Lara Logan, investigative journalist
  18. Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of the Federalist
  19. Tomi Lahren, show host
  20. Ximena Barreto, aide to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
  21. Corey A. DeAngelis, American Culture Project senior fellow
  22. Leo Terrell, Fox News contributor
  23. Graham Allen, show host
  24. Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA
  25. Jason Rantz, radio show host
  26. Monica Crowley, former Trump administration official and Fox News host
  27. Jon Nicosia, president of News Cycle Media
  28. Tony Shaffer, author, intelligence operative and Newsmax contributor
  29. Janice Dean, Fox News cohost and weather anchor
  30. Brian Brenberg, Fox News Business host
  31. Dr. Carol Swain, author and political commentator
  32. Catturd, popular conservative figure

Hegsth’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, highlighted the many on-the-record refutations in a statement to the Washington Post last month.

“And the sheer number of Fox News employees who have come out over the past 24 hours on the record with their names to debunk these claims vastly outweighs the unverifiable anonymous claims that have been reported,” Parlatore said.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.