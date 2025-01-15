Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 688: Rep. Chip Roy on Fiscal Policy in the 2nd Trump Administration

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) joins host Mike Slater to discuss fiscal policy in the second Trump administration, as well as yesterday’s confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

