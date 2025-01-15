James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, on Tuesday presented President-elect Donald Trump with a personalized Diet Coke ahead of his historic inauguration.

Margo Martin, deputy director of communications for Trump, shared photos on X of James Quincey gifting the special bottle to Trump.

“Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey,” wrote Martin.

The photos showed Trump grinning alongside Quincey after being presented with a bottle that reads, “Inauguration of President of the United States Donald J. Trump.”

According to the Daily Mail, “the bottle was presented in a special commemorative red box with a card boasting of the $55 billion in economic activity generated by the Coca-Cola company, while supporting 860,000 jobs in the United States.”

“We’re proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the U.S. presidential inauguration with a commemorative bottle,” the note read.

Bottles branded for former President Barack Obama were previously selling on eBay for $50 a bottle.

