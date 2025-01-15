Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn on Being in Thune’s Inner Circle: He’s ‘Involving All Parts of our Republican Conference’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is “involving all parts” of the Republican conference, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Thune has selected his inner circle in the Senate, and that includes Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT), Markwayne Mullen (R-OK), and John Cornyn (R-TX) alongside Blackburn.

When asked how the leadership of Thune is going to be different than the leadership of the previous GOP leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Blackburn pointed to a more widespread incorporation of the conference.

“One of the things that has been a change is the way John Thune is involving all parts of our Republican Conference. That’s a good thing, and conservatives in the U.S. Senate make up a group called the Steering Committee. We meet on Monday nights. I’ve been on the executive board for the Steering Committee, and we are seeing our numbers grow every single cycle as we elect Senators who are more conservative,” the Tennessee lawmaker revealed.

“This is a good thing. It’s good for the country, and I am so delighted and really honored to have that seat at the leadership table to help to shape the agenda, to shape how we move forward, how we push President Trump’s agenda across the finish line,” she said, emphasizing the importance of getting all Republicans — even the moderates — on the same page.

“Well, I think the thing that we have to do is make certain that Republicans all get on the same page. The American people overwhelmingly sent a mandate to Congress and to the President that they are ready for action — that government is spending too much,” she said.

“Government is taxing too much, government is regulating too much, and they’re ready to get government off their back and out of their pocketbook. So this is the message that people have sent,” Blackburn said, explaining that the “more successful we are and spreading that word and getting that message out there and pushing back on the left and on their policies and on their regulatory overreach, then the better the country is going to be.”

