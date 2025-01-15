Senators must immediately confirm President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees to begin saving our nation, according to an ad from Heritage Action for America.

The ad, which can be seen here and was shared first with Breitbart News, is part of a $300,000 Heritage Action digital advertising spend launched Wednesday to educate the American people on the need for timely confirmation on the President’s nominees.

“Four years of constant crisis, wide open borders, deadly fentanyl, violent crime, crippling inflation, war in Israel, war in Ukraine, China rising,” the ad laments of President Joe Biden’s time in the White House. “The time to save our nation is now. We must fight,” as Trump’s iconic fist pumps after being shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, flash on the screen.

The ad continues, “Americans elected President Donald J. Trump to stand in the breach. He’s already hard at work building an outstanding cabinet. If we’re going to fight and win, we’ve got work to do.”

Confirmation hearings for Trump’s picks began Tuesday, with Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) wants to prioritize Trump’s national security picks, like Hegseth, for quick action on the Senate floor. Hegseth’s nomination is scheduled to receive a vote before the committee just hours after Trump is inaugurated.

Heritage Action’s ad buy is part of a larger campaign to support quick action to confirm Trump’s cabinet selections and follows an initial six-figure ad purchase in December, 2024.

“Americans gave President Trump a mandate on November 5 to implement and pass his top priorities as quickly as possible,” Heritage Action Executive Vice President Ryan Walker said, announcing the first ad buy. “The Senate must now do its part to have Cabinet appointees confirmed and ready to go to ensure this conservative mandate can be carried out effectively.”

Walker said Heritage Action’s campaign was launched “to encourage lawmakers to fulfill the promises they made to the American people.”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.